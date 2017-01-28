Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Faith groups sign MOU

Litia Cava
Saturday, January 28, 2017

FOUR faith-based organisations operating residential homes around the country can now access grants provided by the Government.

This follows a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which was signed between the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and faith-based organisations on Thursday.

A total of 146 children in these four residential homes in Fiji will benefit from the grant.

These are children at Dilkusha Girls Home, St Christopher's Home, Treasure House Christian Child Home and the Salvation Army Care Home.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, said the Government was committed to ensuring that every child in Fiji was given equal opportunities.

Dr Koroivueta said the grants were provided based on the requests made by the homes and would now be administered by faith-based organisations.

The ministry provides grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to assist the homes look after the welfare of the children.

A total of $200,000 has been provided in the 2016-2017 Budget by Government for children in residential homes.








