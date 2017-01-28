Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

LTA monitors detour

Litia Cava
Saturday, January 28, 2017

THE Land Transport Authority will continue to inspect vehicles that are using the new detour on Bau Tikina Rd.

LTA acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi said so far 262 heavy vehicles had been weighed on site and were found compliant.

"We are set up before the bridge and before the detour and working both ends of the road so we ensure that all vehicles travelling through adhere to the maximum weight allowed," he said.

"Overweight vehicles can either off-load and pass, or return to where they came from with their goods."

Mr Vaurasi said LTA officers had set up operations at strategic locations that ensured maximum coverage of vehicles using the new detour through Raralevu Village and Vuci settlement in Nausori.

"We need to keep in mind that the road goes through communal settlements so motorists must be mindful of the villagers on the roads, the children and animals when you're passing along."

He said the operation would continue for a few more months.








