Project hailed a success

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, January 28, 2017

A THREE-YEAR project that was set up to ensure the active participation of Fijian citizens in the country's national development and policy making process concluded in Suva on Thursday night.

The project, known as Strengthening Citizen Engagement in Fiji Initiative (SCEFI), was a success as the activities carried out in its duration was compiled into a short documentary.

President Jioji Konrote and the European Union ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs launched the documentary after sharing their positive experiences with SCEFI.

Mr Konrote said SCEFI had been one of the best community and national development initiatives.

"It not only actively engages members of the community in the decision making process that ultimately affects their lives, but it also empowers the community through capacity building programs," he said.

"I am reliably informed that the SCEFI-supported initiatives were implemented in Rotuma and all the 14 provinces of Fiji, with a special focus on the empowerment of women and youth, the disabled as well as other marginalised groups.

Mr Konrote also acknowledged the active participation of the European Union (EU) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in their engagement with civil society, community groups, government agencies and traditional leaders.

"SCEFI is all about giving community groups a voice and an empowered civil society is a crucial component of any democratic system and it is an asset in itself," he said.

United Nations resident co-ordinator and UNDP resident representative Osnat Lubrani said SCEFI modelled what "leave no man behind" is all about even before the term was coined in the context of global endorsement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, capitalising on the strong partnership the Government had with its wide spectrum of stakeholders.

The EU-funded the initiative and the project was carried out by UNDP around the 14 provinces in Fiji and Rotuma.








