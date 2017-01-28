/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rotary Club of Suva president Glenis Yee with Gospel School for the Deaf students during the cheque presentation at the school in Suva on Thursday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Rotary Club of Suva gave $10,000 to the Gospel School for the Deaf in Suva on Thursday to enable the institution to buy much-needed furniture and other things.

Gospel School for the Deaf director James Cooney was thankful for the gift as they relied on such assistance to provide for the students' needs.

"We have an additional 10 students this year which is the highest number of students that have entered the school at one time," he said.

"We need more chairs and desks and teachers also need some new cabinets and this donation will allow us to do a lot of things."

Mr Cooney said they were an independent school and they funded teacher's salaries and other needs by the school.

He also said some students did not have shoes and uniforms so the money they received would enable them to purchase the items for students.

He was thankful for the timely assistance as the school usually struggled financially around January and February.

The newest member of the Rotary Club of Suva, Chris McLoughlin, said it was essential that the school was provided with the funding they needed to facilitate better education for the children.

Fifty-two students are currently enrolled in the school.