Girl, 14, wants to meet dad

/ Front page / News

KATELYN Fowler, 14, can only cling to memories of her father from 11 years ago but hopes to make contact with her dad in Fiji to know more about her family.

Her mother, Karlee Fowler, wrote to this newspaper from their residence in New Zealand detailing the events leading up to the separation of Katelyn and her dad, Zahid Ali.

"My daughter is now 14 years old and has a lot of questions. She wants to make contact with her dad and know more about the other half of her," Ms Fowler said.

"In 2000 I met Zahid and we got married and lived a happy life until we had Katelyn in September, 2002.

"Unfortunately, two years later Zahid was deported from New Zealand because the Immigration Department did not believe our marriage was legitimate so they split my family and sent him back to Fiji."

Ms Fowler said she brought Katelyn to Fiji in 2005 to visit her husband and this was the last contact Katelyn had with her father.

"Zahid was residing in Rakiraki at that time and we spent three weeks with him before returning to New Zealand.

"I felt like my whole world had come crashing down, but I got through it and continued to be the best mum I possibly could to Katelyn.

"A year after our trip to Fiji, Zahid contacted me asking for a divorce because his family had arranged him to marry someone else. The divorce was processed and granted and Zahid remarried.

"I am doing this for Katelyn because she wants to reconnect with her dad and meet her other siblings."