Joint system review a success

THERE has been an immense improvement in the compliance of fumigation treatment providers under the Australian Fumigation Accreditation Scheme (AFAS) this year in comparison with last year.

This was revealed by Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) executive chairman Xavier Khan.

BAF, and the Department of Agriculture and Water Resource (DAWR) had conducted a joint system review of fumigation treatment providers under AFAS in Fiji last week.

Mr Khan said in 2016, a number of discrepancies were found for all fumigation treatment providers and they were issued with corrective measures which they had to rectify before the audit this year.

BAF continued to engage with all treatment provider companies accredited under AFAS providing them assistance in amending the non-compliance identified in the previous joint systems review last year.

"This is one of BAF's initiatives to enhance trade facilitation in Fiji and assist Fijians exporting to Australia reduce retreatment costs, improve compliance to Australia biosecurity regulations and enhance trade," said Mr Khan.

After the joint systems review, five fumigation companies out of the eight complied with the AFAS standards and received acceptable status from DAWR.