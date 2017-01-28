Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

Safety at sea

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, January 28, 2017

YOUTHS in coastal Nakorotubu, Ra, were reminded of the critical importance of safety at sea by Youth and Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou.

Mr Tuitubou gave the advice while speaking to 53 youths who graduated with Boat Master Class 6 licences recently.

He said because of the youths' dependence on the sea for survival, Government had taken the training to them to ensure they were equipped with the necessary skills for safety at sea.

"This training provides you with the skills that will harness your survival intuition and more importantly keep you and members of the public safe," he said.

Mr Tuitubou said the training would also help improve their livelihoods and contribution to the national economy and increase their confidence at sea.

"We believe that by bringing such a targeted training to youth in rural areas, we will help you improve your livelihood and ensure that you contribute to our national economy.

Ilivasi Batiyaka of Navolau Village said his peers were grateful to the Youth and Sports Ministry for facilitating and bringing the training to their doorstep.

"With the skills we have acquired after this training, we can go out to sea on fishing trips with confidence since I now have a boat master's licence," he said.

Mr Batiyaka also said youths were now inspired to seek more training in a bid to further themselves academically.








