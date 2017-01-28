Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

Kioa 'youth' age 18-55

By LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, January 28, 2017

CULTURAL beliefs in Kioa Island have defied the required age group of 15-35 years as members of any youth club around the country.

While the Ministry of Youth and Sports has this standard age group of 15-35 years as eligible club members, those on Kioa have opened up registration for the age group of 18-55.

Kioa youth club president Setariki Moulongo said this had been the practice on the island for more than 70 years.

"This is due to a traditional belief that has been carried by our elders for over 70 years now which is called the lima malosi or strong arm," he said.

Mr Moulongo said their elders believed that if any person between the age group of 18 - 55 has a strong arm, he or she was part of the youth club.

"This certain belief that is carried on by our forefathers has restricted us from getting registered under the Ministry of Youth and Sports because we have a lot of overage members," he said.

"We still have members at the age of 55 and it is encouraging because they also act as advisers to the younger ones."

However, this cultural belief has affected their registration with the ministry.

"We can't get our youth clubs to be registered because the ministry restricts overage groups and this has stopped us from receiving sports equipment, farming tools and other training that other youth clubs get," he said.

"Our youth club is active so we get our income from entertainment activities provided to tourists and from functions.

"I want to clarify this issue with the Ministry of Youth and Sports — if they can visit our island and just explain to our elders the right age group that the ministry approves in order for us to get registered."

Youth officer North, Mere Ratukonadi said a team would visit the island in March.

"We will be visiting the island in March for a youth and sports consultation program and we will be able to explain to them the proper age group," she said.








