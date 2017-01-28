Delana to help out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the 2017 divisional youth and sports conference in Labasa . Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

ASSISTANT Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana has reassured youths in the Northern Division that he will work with them to help contribute to nation and economy building.

At the 2017 divisional youth and sports conference in Labasa on Thursday, Mr Delana said the conference provided a forum for intensive dialogue to help guide the ministry as they begin with their plans for the 2017 and 2018 financial year and the three financial years after that.

"We want youths to give us an honest request on what you all need us to do to help you.

"Our political leadership talks about 'a leg up' and this is what we are about," he said.

Mr Delana informed youths that the 2017 youth conference was their opportunity to make a change in the area of youth development.

"As ministries, we will need to do the work to formulate the plans of how to get there and you as youths need to tell us what we need to do," he said.

"This will be a co-operative approach across all ministries and the training sector has to be involved in order for us to succeed."

Mr Delana said he remembered the ministry's mandate which was to help people between the ages of 15 and 25 who were not in formal education, training or employment to get into economic activity.