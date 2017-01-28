Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Stakeholders invited to have say

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, January 28, 2017

GOVERNMENT is inviting submissions from sugarcane industry stakeholders to determine how a $2 million allocation to assist in the purchase of mechanical harvesters can be most effectively used. FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan said it was important that sugar actors made suggestions as to how the aid program could be rolled out.

"The Ministry of Sugar is inviting proposals from stakeholders including FSC, Sugar Cane Growers Fund, co-operatives, cane producers associations and individual farmers to decide on the best approach to effectively utilise these funds," he said.

Mr Mohan said he was optimistic the industry would see a turnaround beginning this year with the incentives provided by the Government.

He said as a result of the $13.6m cane planting grant, more than 3500 hectares of new cane was planted last year. He said 2017 should be a good year for sugar.

with this

plus the $2m allocated as aid for the purchase of mechanical harvesters and $3m for cane access road upgrades.

"Cane production for the 2016 season was 1.39m tonnes with a production of 140,000 tonnes of sugar compared to 1.86m tonnes of cane and 222,000 tonnes of sugar in 2015.

"The drop was attributed to damages caused by the prolonged drought which had prevailed for the third consecutive season and TC Winston. However, we are expecting the cane production for 2017 will be close to 2m tonnes."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)