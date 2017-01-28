Stakeholders invited to have say

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT is inviting submissions from sugarcane industry stakeholders to determine how a $2 million allocation to assist in the purchase of mechanical harvesters can be most effectively used. FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan said it was important that sugar actors made suggestions as to how the aid program could be rolled out.

"The Ministry of Sugar is inviting proposals from stakeholders including FSC, Sugar Cane Growers Fund, co-operatives, cane producers associations and individual farmers to decide on the best approach to effectively utilise these funds," he said.

Mr Mohan said he was optimistic the industry would see a turnaround beginning this year with the incentives provided by the Government.

He said as a result of the $13.6m cane planting grant, more than 3500 hectares of new cane was planted last year. He said 2017 should be a good year for sugar.

with this

plus the $2m allocated as aid for the purchase of mechanical harvesters and $3m for cane access road upgrades.

"Cane production for the 2016 season was 1.39m tonnes with a production of 140,000 tonnes of sugar compared to 1.86m tonnes of cane and 222,000 tonnes of sugar in 2015.

"The drop was attributed to damages caused by the prolonged drought which had prevailed for the third consecutive season and TC Winston. However, we are expecting the cane production for 2017 will be close to 2m tonnes."