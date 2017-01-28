Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Cane access road boost

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, January 28, 2017

ABOUT 2800 cane access roads measuring 3800 kilometres in total are maintained prior to the start of every sugarcane harvesting and crushing season.

And this year, Government's efforts to get the vital access ways ready for the sugar season will be boosted by a significant contribution from the European Union.

"The EU is assisting the sugar sector under its Accompanying Measures for the Sugar Protocol (AMSP) Program," he said.

"One of the major programs under AMSP is â‚¬$F28.97m Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI) project being implemented by SPC (Pacific Community). Over 200km of selected cane access roads and drainage systems in the Malolo, Drasa and Koronubu sectors will be rehabilitated between the 2017 and 2018 cane crushing season."

FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan said apart from the EU aid, Government had allocated $3m for cane access upgrades.

"The tender process for the selection of contractors would be made around March so that the cane access roads are ready before start of 2017 crush," he said.

Growers in the Western Division had raised serious concerns over the past few years about cane access roads not being maintained adequately and on time.

Among the complaints made by farmers was shoddy work done by some contractors and lack of associated drainage work to ensure maintained roads remained intact throughout the harvest season.








