Top two to lead strategies

NEWLY-APPOINTED Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark and chief operating officer Navin Chandra will spearhead the formulation of a new strategic development plan for the miller.

"We had a board meeting on Monday and Graham and Navin are going to be extremely active over the next three months discussing the way forward," FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan said.

"We are going to come up with a blueprint of a revised strategic plan. We have to shake the status quo because maintaining what we are doing now is not going to help us. The world market is growing and in a growth market, we cannot stand still, we've got to turbocharge and move forward. As fast as possible we need agility, productivity improvement and efficiency and Graham and Navin are going to be focusing on that."

Mr Mohan said once the plan was formulated and approved, the outline would be made public and made known to the industry's largest stakeholder — the growers.

Organisations representing sugarcane farmers have raised concerns about announcements made by former FSC executive chairman and CEO, Abdul Khan about a strategic development plan that had been formulated but not made public.

The National Farmers Union and Fiji Cane Growers Association said unless the plan was made public, farmers would not have any confidence in it.