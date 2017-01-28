Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Top two to lead strategies

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, January 28, 2017

NEWLY-APPOINTED Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark and chief operating officer Navin Chandra will spearhead the formulation of a new strategic development plan for the miller.

"We had a board meeting on Monday and Graham and Navin are going to be extremely active over the next three months discussing the way forward," FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan said.

"We are going to come up with a blueprint of a revised strategic plan. We have to shake the status quo because maintaining what we are doing now is not going to help us. The world market is growing and in a growth market, we cannot stand still, we've got to turbocharge and move forward. As fast as possible we need agility, productivity improvement and efficiency and Graham and Navin are going to be focusing on that."

Mr Mohan said once the plan was formulated and approved, the outline would be made public and made known to the industry's largest stakeholder — the growers.

Organisations representing sugarcane farmers have raised concerns about announcements made by former FSC executive chairman and CEO, Abdul Khan about a strategic development plan that had been formulated but not made public.

The National Farmers Union and Fiji Cane Growers Association said unless the plan was made public, farmers would not have any confidence in it.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)