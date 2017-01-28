'Simplify industry'

/ Front page / News

FIJI Sugar Corporation chairman Vishnu Mohan says the sugar industry needs to be simplified.

Speaking at a press conference in Lautoka on Wednesday, he said the industry was riddled with numerous organisations that contributed to confusion within the sector.

"We need to simplify the industry," he said.

"Over time it has developed into a very complicated business. If you really put it on the table, the process is this — you encourage the farmers to grow the cane, you transport it to the mills, you crush it and export.

"There is nothing more to it. It's a one product business. So there is no reason for us to complicate it with complex structures and layers of structures."

Mr Mohan said the key to the process was engaging with the farmers.

Former prime minister and general secretary of the National Farmers Union, Mahendra Chaudhry said while he welcomed the new direction of FSC, his concern was that farmers be given back their full participation in the industry.

"Will they support the reinstatement of institutions like the Sugar Commission and elected Sugar Cane Growers Council board where farmers had a genuine say in decision-making process?" he asked.

Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama dissolved the Sugar Commission of Fiji and the elected Sugar Cane Growers Council board in 2009.

He said at the time, the cost of industry institutions did not justify their existence within the industry.

The FSC and Sugar Ministry took over the work that used to be done by the commission and the SCGC became an administrative organisation serving the needs of the growers.

Government announced the formation of a new board for the SCGC in January last year, however, growers representative organisations said the new board did not represent the interests of the farmers.