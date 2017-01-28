Party awaits registration of proposed parties

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) is waiting to see which of the proposed political parties actually register before deciding on a way forward.

Six proposed political parties have so far applied for registration with the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) ahead of the 2018 polls.

According to the FEO, the six proposed political parties are the proposed Be the Change Party, proposed Nationalist Party, proposed Christian Democratic Party, proposed Fijian Alliance Party, proposed New Christian Democratic Party and proposed HOPE.

When asked how the six new proposed parties would affect polling in the 2018 elections, FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said they would have to reserve comment until the proposed parties were actually registered,

"At the moment they have merely stated that they intend to form a party, but how serious they are about it? What support they have on the ground? Nobody knows," he said.

"So we don't know at the moment what is the state of play with regards to these proposed parties and the people who have said they would be registered with these proposed parties.

"They first need 5000 signatures and $5005 as the registration fee."

Mr Chaudhry said there were many formalities to follow and the applications would then have to be vetted by the Supervisor of Elections — a process that could take months.