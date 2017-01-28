Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Party awaits registration of proposed parties

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, January 28, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) is waiting to see which of the proposed political parties actually register before deciding on a way forward.

Six proposed political parties have so far applied for registration with the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) ahead of the 2018 polls.

According to the FEO, the six proposed political parties are the proposed Be the Change Party, proposed Nationalist Party, proposed Christian Democratic Party, proposed Fijian Alliance Party, proposed New Christian Democratic Party and proposed HOPE.

When asked how the six new proposed parties would affect polling in the 2018 elections, FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said they would have to reserve comment until the proposed parties were actually registered,

"At the moment they have merely stated that they intend to form a party, but how serious they are about it? What support they have on the ground? Nobody knows," he said.

"So we don't know at the moment what is the state of play with regards to these proposed parties and the people who have said they would be registered with these proposed parties.

"They first need 5000 signatures and $5005 as the registration fee."

Mr Chaudhry said there were many formalities to follow and the applications would then have to be vetted by the Supervisor of Elections — a process that could take months.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)