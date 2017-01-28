SODELPA to revise manifesto

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is in the process of revising its manifesto to make it multiracial.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said he wanted to change the focus of the party from a uniracial one — focus on one race — to a multiracial one by the 2018 polls.

"We are looking at revising, probably the emphasis in 2014 was seen as uniracial when it should have been multiracial because the party constitution itself calls for the party to champion multiracial issues," he said.

Mr Rabuka said the party's focus would be race-neutral, looking at things that were good for the nation rather than one particular race.

He said the party would also focus on putting more emphasis on accessibility to education and schools with good and quality facilities.

"The upgrading of rural standard of living by making rural living profitable, accessible to markets, the rural electrification for rural development is another program that we will be looking at."

He said the party's manifesto would also focus on achieving sustainable development goals and environment considerations.