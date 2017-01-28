FLP to have new candidates

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mahendra Chaudhry. Picture: RAMA

A MIXTURE of youth and experience will form the core of the Fiji Labour Party's 2018 elections candidates.

The party is in a rebuilding and reviving phase and party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said they would have to start with new candidates.

"People have gone, some people are no longer with us, they have passed on so there will have to be a new slate."

Mr Chaudhry also said the party faced issues in the past with recruiting women candidates.

"Then we had two problems, qualified women in good jobs were not forthcoming, particularly after the 1987 coup.

"There was a view that it was not safe for them and if they had a good and secure job, they would prefer that to going into politics because of the uncertainty of being in office for the full period or the full term.

"Even now it will be difficult for political parties to get good qualified candidates."

Mr Chaudhry said while there were arguments over having proportional representation in parties and Parliament, there were practical difficulties in making that a success.

"So that is the problem when you are talking about these rights or those rights or that right, they come at the expense of someone else."