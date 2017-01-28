Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Apply, Rabuka urges women

Nasik Swami
Saturday, January 28, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is looking at fielding more women candidates to contest the next general election under the party's ticket.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has urged women in the country to express their interest to the party to stand as candidates.

"We had made it known, we would like to encourage more women and young people to apply," he said.

"Some people who are saying or are talking about more women do not even apply, they expect others to apply."

He said the party would decide later on the number of women who would contest the election depending on the quality of those who had applied.

National Federation Party leader Prof Biman Prasad had already outlined that he was looking at 50 per cent of the party's candidates to be women. Prof Prasad said women candidates would be priority for the party ahead of the polls.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)