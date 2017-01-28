Apply, Rabuka urges women

/ Front page / News

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is looking at fielding more women candidates to contest the next general election under the party's ticket.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has urged women in the country to express their interest to the party to stand as candidates.

"We had made it known, we would like to encourage more women and young people to apply," he said.

"Some people who are saying or are talking about more women do not even apply, they expect others to apply."

He said the party would decide later on the number of women who would contest the election depending on the quality of those who had applied.

National Federation Party leader Prof Biman Prasad had already outlined that he was looking at 50 per cent of the party's candidates to be women. Prof Prasad said women candidates would be priority for the party ahead of the polls.