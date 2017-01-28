Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

Sharma undecided on 2018 poll

Nasik Swami
Saturday, January 28, 2017

FORMER health minister and FijiFirst parliamentarian Dr Neil Sharma says when suitable political parties align with genuine health care reform measures, he will then reconsider his position to contest the next general election.

In an interview Dr Sharma said, "there is more than enough fire in my belly to stand up for our community's needs".

He said by looking at the national picture on health reforms, he noted rudderless directives by politicians and senior civil servants.

"They are not conforming to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially in healthcare services and reform," he claimed.

"I am happy as a private citizen of my country. Returning to the private sector as a clinician, serving individual patients is very heartening."








