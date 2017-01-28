Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Woman jailed

Aqela Susu
Saturday, January 28, 2017

A FORMER post office mistress from Moce Village in Lau was sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Ana Boila was convicted of one count of theft and one count of general dishonesty obtaining a loss. Boila had stolen $38,498.80 while being employed as the post mistress for Post Fiji Ltd between July 1 and July 23, 2015.

She had also raised false TMO's and Western Union documents with the intention of dishonestly obtaining a gain.

from the said company.

In his ruling, Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage said considering the seriousness of the offences and the fact there was no attempt on the part of the accused to make good the loss, he considered not to hand the accused a suspended sentence.

"Theft of large sums of money and thefts in breach of trust, whether first offence or not can attract sentences of up to three years," Magistrate Liyanage said.

Boila will be eligible for parole after serving 28 months.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)