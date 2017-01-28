Woman jailed

/ Front page / News

A FORMER post office mistress from Moce Village in Lau was sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Ana Boila was convicted of one count of theft and one count of general dishonesty obtaining a loss. Boila had stolen $38,498.80 while being employed as the post mistress for Post Fiji Ltd between July 1 and July 23, 2015.

She had also raised false TMO's and Western Union documents with the intention of dishonestly obtaining a gain.

from the said company.

In his ruling, Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage said considering the seriousness of the offences and the fact there was no attempt on the part of the accused to make good the loss, he considered not to hand the accused a suspended sentence.

"Theft of large sums of money and thefts in breach of trust, whether first offence or not can attract sentences of up to three years," Magistrate Liyanage said.

Boila will be eligible for parole after serving 28 months.