Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Shot officer discharged

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, January 28, 2017

THE Naval petty officer who was accidently shot on the right leg during a training exercise in the Nausori Highlands last week has been discharged from the Lautoka Hospital.

Fiji Military Forces deputy commander Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz said the officer was discharged yesterday.

"As we speak he is on his way back to Suva after he was discharged today (yesterday). As far as the investigations are concerned, it is still ongoing. We cannot release any information other than our inquiries will also depend on the medical report of the petty officer.

"He was under observation at the hospital following his admission until today (yesterday)."

Brig-Gen Aziz said the military officer whose 9mm pistol accidentally discharged had also returned to Suva.

"Disciplinary action or any other action for that matter will only be determined once we have completed our investigation."

The pair was part of a group of about 80 officers who were training in the Nausori Highlands.

. "

"The military officer is back in Suva and was recalled from the training."

Brig Gen Aziz said the officers commitment to an overseas mission next month was also uncertain.

"They were both earmarked to go to the Middle East but that is being put on hold pending the investigation.

"We will be able to make a decision once everything is completed."

The pair was part of a group of about 80 officers who were training in the Nausori Highlands.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)