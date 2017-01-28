Shot officer discharged

/ Front page / News

THE Naval petty officer who was accidently shot on the right leg during a training exercise in the Nausori Highlands last week has been discharged from the Lautoka Hospital.

Fiji Military Forces deputy commander Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz said the officer was discharged yesterday.

"As we speak he is on his way back to Suva after he was discharged today (yesterday). As far as the investigations are concerned, it is still ongoing. We cannot release any information other than our inquiries will also depend on the medical report of the petty officer.

"He was under observation at the hospital following his admission until today (yesterday)."

Brig-Gen Aziz said the military officer whose 9mm pistol accidentally discharged had also returned to Suva.

"Disciplinary action or any other action for that matter will only be determined once we have completed our investigation."

The pair was part of a group of about 80 officers who were training in the Nausori Highlands.

. "

"The military officer is back in Suva and was recalled from the training."

Brig Gen Aziz said the officers commitment to an overseas mission next month was also uncertain.

"They were both earmarked to go to the Middle East but that is being put on hold pending the investigation.

"We will be able to make a decision once everything is completed."

The pair was part of a group of about 80 officers who were training in the Nausori Highlands.