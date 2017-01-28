No witness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca being escorted to the Suva courthouse holding cell after their court case. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

TWO men charged in relation to one of Fiji's biggest marijuana drug busts chose not to call any witness before the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Waisea Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca are on trial before Justice Salesi Temo.

The two are charged with one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs namely marijuana weighing 160.6kg.

The two were alleged to have unlawfully cultivated more than 400 marijuana plants from Davecadra farm at Nabulini Village in Wainibuka, Tailevu in January 2015.

Mr Kaloulia and Mr Naqeleca both opted not to call any witness and have their closing submissions made through their different counsels.

Mr Kaloulia was represented by Noleen Karan while Mr Naqeleca was represented by Lisiate Qetaki.

The State is represented by State counsels Yogesh Prasad, assisted by Susana Serukai.

In the State's closing submissions, Ms Serukai informed the assessors the public needed to know being part of such an act was wrong.

In his closing submissions, Mr Qetaki argued his client's interview statement was fabricated and his client had also been treated unfairly, causing injustice to the defence.

Ms Karan submitted the prosecution had failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt because her client, she said, was never even shown the drugs uprooted from the said farm.

She also submitted there was no evidence to link her client to the alleged unlawful cultivation of the said drugs.

Both accused persons have been further remanded in custody. Justice Temo will deliver his judgment on Monday.