Free, happy it's over

A SECURITY officer who was initially charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault walked away a free man yesterday after he was acquitted of the charges by the High Court in Suva.

Josaia Dau could not contain his emotions after Justice Achala Wengappuli delivered his judgement yesterday.

In his judgment, he said he concurred with the unanimous opinions of the three assessors who had also found Mr Dau not guilty to the three charges.

Justice Wengappuli said the admission by the complainant that there was no penetration and the demonstration by her of being fondled and its near improbability were clear indications that the prosecution had failed to discharge its evidentiary burden to the required level.

Mr Dau said he was happy and relieved the matter was finally over.