Policeman awaits judgment in rape case

Aqela Susu
Saturday, January 28, 2017

A POLICEMAN facing rape charges of a 14-year-old girl will know his fate next Monday when High Court Judge, Justice Vinsent Perera delivers his judgment on the case.

The 42-year-old was standing trial before Justice Perera last week for charges of rape and sexual assault.

The three assessors returned with a unanimous opinion following their deliberations last Friday afternoon.

They had found the accused guilty of the charges of rape and not guilty to the charge of sexual assault.

They, however, found the accused guilty to the lesser offence of indecent assault.

The alleged offence took place on January 22, 2016 in an old gymnasium at a police compound in Suva.

In his summing up, Justice Perera said the accused has been interdicted from his employment as a police officer.

The prosecution, he said, had stated the accused had allegedly raped the complainant about 5.15pm on the date of the alleged incident.

The defence, he said, had however argued that the accused was never at the old gymnasium that afternoon.

"The defence have also presented that there were a lot of inconsistencies in the complainant's evidence in terms of the sequence of events," Justice Perera said.

The accused has been remanded in custody.








