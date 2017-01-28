Aquatic animal health workshop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Robin Yarrow speaks on finer points during the national workshop on Aquatic Biosecurity and Animal Health Strategy at the Holiday Inn in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

PARTICIPANTS of a national workshop held in Suva over the week have put together a draft version of the National Strategy on Aquatic Animal Health (NSAAH) for the management of national aquatic biosecurity and aquatic animal health.

Representatives from the Ministry of Fisheries, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), University of the South Pacific (USP) school of marine studies, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the private sector were part of the four-day workshop that ended yesterday.

Presenting on the workshop outcomes, participant Salote Waqairatu said the group would work towards finalising and approving the NSAAH.

"It is still in its early stages and we still have a lot to put in, but we can see how it would be structured and there will be a taskforce led by the Ministry of Fisheries to see this," she said.

"There will be programs and projects in the strategy and this will be in components of policy and legislation, national pathogen list, risk analysis, diagnostics, veterinary medicine, monitoring and reporting, emergency preparedness, research and development and regional and international co-operation.

"Apart from the core team we will also consult advisory bodies like the Pacific Community, FAO and JICA."

Ms Waqairatu said a Cabinet paper would also be prepared and presented to the Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau.

The workshop was fully-funded by JICA.