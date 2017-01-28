Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Boarders to receive beds

Charlene Lanyon
Saturday, January 28, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says boarders at Adi Cakobau School (ACS) who are believed to be sleeping on the floor of the hostel will be provided beds.

Dr Reddy said the ministry would also look into the number of additional students who had enrolled at the school.

"In the meantime, these children will have to manage and we will have to buy beds," he said.

"We have got extra beds at Queen Victoria School (QVS), we can move that there, it won't be a major issue. We are waiting for QVS to open and we will transfer the beds. We have got 90 beds that were left behind by the Indonesian military. This is in excess of the 800 that we have at QVS to cater for students."

Dr Reddy said the issue could be the result of the high number of students at the hostel.

"Parents are pushing for their child to be at ACS despite being told the school may not have the capacity."

When contacted, ACS officials said they would not comment on the issue.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)