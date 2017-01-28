Boarders to receive beds

/ Front page / News

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says boarders at Adi Cakobau School (ACS) who are believed to be sleeping on the floor of the hostel will be provided beds.

Dr Reddy said the ministry would also look into the number of additional students who had enrolled at the school.

"In the meantime, these children will have to manage and we will have to buy beds," he said.

"We have got extra beds at Queen Victoria School (QVS), we can move that there, it won't be a major issue. We are waiting for QVS to open and we will transfer the beds. We have got 90 beds that were left behind by the Indonesian military. This is in excess of the 800 that we have at QVS to cater for students."

Dr Reddy said the issue could be the result of the high number of students at the hostel.

"Parents are pushing for their child to be at ACS despite being told the school may not have the capacity."

When contacted, ACS officials said they would not comment on the issue.