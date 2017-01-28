Changes for FSC

/ Front page / News

FINANCIAL mismanagement and unorthodox business strategies by the former administrators of the Fiji Sugar Corporation have resulted in the miller and the industry being in the dismal state it is in, claims FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan.

"We cannot throw good money after bad," he said.

"And that's what has happened in the past and is happening now," he claimed.

"It is crisis management time and we can't have that.

"We need to have disciplines around everything, including financial management as well.

"Once we do that, stakeholders will have increasingly more confidence in the ability of the FSC management to make progress.

"That will come. We just have to show what the journey is like, what sort of progress we are making on the journey and what the ultimate goal is.

"Right now we are lacking in all these areas."

When asked about where the FSC would source the significant capital required to fund the turnaround of the miller, Mr Mohan said establishing a firm foothold as a business was key.

"We do require investment but we need to generate the cash to be able to save some of that money to reinvest in the business. And at the moment we are not generating adequate cash to do that.

"In some instances we are borrowing in advance in anticipation of export proceeds and we can't do that, we can't put the cart before the horse.

"We need the basic fundamentals to be followed correctly in every aspect of the business."

Without a doubt, the biggest challenge for the sugar sector, apart from the end of preferential quota access into the European Union from October this year, is finding the resources for capital investment.

Ageing mill equipment, decrepit rail systems and archaic cane production methods will need to be addressed with urgency if the industry is to be turned around and made sustainable.

n More on reports on Page 30