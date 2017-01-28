Families homeless after midday blaze

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hari Naicker (back second from left) with his family at their home which was destroyed by fire on Thursday in Yako, Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

TWO families in Yako, Nadi, were left homeless after their 10-bedroom house was destroyed in a blaze on Thursday.

Brothers Manik and Hari Ram lived with their families in two flats in the concrete and timber structure.

Their nephew and neighbour, Shaneel Ram Naicker, said he was in his house when he heard his aunt's frantic cry for help about midday.

"She was alone inside the house when she saw smoke coming out of the rooms," he said. "When she realised that one of the rooms was on fire, she just grabbed her purse and ran out of the house.

"She came to my house asking for help."

He said the back of the house was engulfed in flames when he went to check what was happening.

"I came in through the front and tried to save some of my uncle's belongings.

"I kept going in to bring out more things until the fire officers arrived and told me not to go in anymore."

He said the blaze quickly spread throughout the concrete and timber building leaving very little for the fire officers to save.

"We couldn't do much after they put the fire out.

"Everything was gone."

He said his uncles' families have been billeted with relatives.

"Six of them are with me and three are staying at my cousin's house."

The National Fire Authority confirmed investigations into the cause of fire were in progress.