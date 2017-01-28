Father jailed for rape

/ Front page / News

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has copped a 12-year sentence for raping his seven-year-old stepdaughter in 2015.

High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge convicted the accused for raping the victim — who was six-years-old at the time — on two different occasions.

According to the Lautoka court, the man married the victim's mother in 2014.

The father-of-two was alone with the victim during both incidents.

Her mother was away at work.

The victim's mother reported the matter to police when she learnt of the ordeal.

The court also revealed that the man had unleashed violence on the victim under the guise of disciplining the then six-year-old.

In sentencing, Justice Aluthge said society viewed rape as the worst form of sexual assault and an unwarranted invasion of a person's privacy and dignity.

"A harsher punishment is warranted not only as retribution but also to protect the young ones in society," he said.

"A clear message has to be sent to society that this type of behaviour is not tolerated in Fiji."

Justice Aluthge said the man had breached the trust of the victim and he had inflicted violence, instilling fear in the young girl.

The court ordered the man to serve nine years of his 12-year term before being considered for parole.