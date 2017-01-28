Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, January 28, 2017

A 41-YEAR-OLD man of Rakiraki has been acquitted of rape by the High Court in Lautoka.

The man was employed as a bus driver before he was accused of raping a young girl in 2013.

Justice Paul Madigan cited the prosecution's failure to prove the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The man, who now works as a taxidriver, was represented by Nadi lawyer Faizal Koya.

After the ruling, the man who wished not be named, said he was happy that the case was finally over.

"This case has affected me and my family so much," he said.

"We are happy that the court saw my innocence and that my lawyer, Mr Koya, was able to defend me."

He said he would return to Rakiraki and get back to earning a living for his family as a taxidriver.

"I want to move on and hope not to see another courtroom again."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)