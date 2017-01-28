Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on

/ Front page / News

A 41-YEAR-OLD man of Rakiraki has been acquitted of rape by the High Court in Lautoka.

The man was employed as a bus driver before he was accused of raping a young girl in 2013.

Justice Paul Madigan cited the prosecution's failure to prove the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The man, who now works as a taxidriver, was represented by Nadi lawyer Faizal Koya.

After the ruling, the man who wished not be named, said he was happy that the case was finally over.

"This case has affected me and my family so much," he said.

"We are happy that the court saw my innocence and that my lawyer, Mr Koya, was able to defend me."

He said he would return to Rakiraki and get back to earning a living for his family as a taxidriver.

"I want to move on and hope not to see another courtroom again."