Virgin coconut mill to revive ailing industry

/ Front page / News

THE opening of the virgin coconut oil factory in Savusavu yesterday is expected to help revive the ailing copra industry in the North.

The factory, an extension to the existing Copra Miller's factory, is worth $535,000.

In addressing stakeholders, Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu said the company's investment was a step in the right direction.

He added Government, through the ministry, was intent on modernising the agriculture sector.

Mr Seruiratu said the project would address a number of issues farmers faced, particularly for those who solely depended on copra.

"Let me begin by stating that coconut used to be a significant commodity to the Fijian economy given its importance as a staple food and a source of income for the rural based population in Fiji," he said.

"Over the years the coconut industry has undergone significant changes with the shift of emphasis from copra to virgin coconut oil processing.

"The industry, I understand, had gone through some very challenging times with the low world market prices for coconut oil coupled with the onslaught of natural disasters like the recent TC Winston which destroyed quite a significant number of trees in the North."

Mr Seruiratu assured stakeholders Government was doing its best to bring the coconut industry in Fiji back to its former status as a significant contributor to the economy in terms of exports and employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Savusavu Copra Millers Ltd board chairman Raj Sharma told this newspaper the new mill extension complied with international standards.

Mr Sharma said the company spent $17,000 to employ an Australian company which passed the mill after meeting the standards.