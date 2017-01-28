Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

Police officers told to step up

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, January 28, 2017

DIVISIONAL police commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has called on his team to rise to another level.

In yesterday's early morning parade at Subrail Park, SSP Nakauyaca told police personnel from around the division that he expected nothing less but a rise to another level.

"Managers, you need to take a lead role and be of exemplary conduct," he said.

"Officers of the division, I urge you to be physically fit as it is a prerequisite for your advancement in the organisation and importantly I do not wish to farewell my officers due to sicknesses and disease.

"You are all an important contributor to this nationbuilding in respect to law and security, so look after yourself, care for one another and persevere."

SSP Nakauyaca said keeping fit was all part of discipline and an investment for life. He reminded his team they all had a role to play in creating a safe and secure Fiji.

"I challenge the officers, men and women of this division, with a quote which says: 'My job is not to be easy on people but to take these great people we have and to push them and make them even better'.

"Also, as God commanded Joshua in the Book of Joshua so do I encourage you this morning (yesterday) to be strong and courageous, do not be afraid or discouraged for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

The parade was his first as the newly-appointed DPC of the division.








