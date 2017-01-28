Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Commander urges team to achieve goals

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, January 28, 2017

OF the eight key performance indicators for police in the North, the team managed to achieve six, says divisional police commander Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca.

SSP Nakauyaca has reminded his team to work together to achieve their goals.

"We were not able to achieve two which is to reduce the detection rate by 70 per cent and the reduction of road fatality by 30 per cent," he said.

"I must assure you the road to success is never easy and it is achievable through determination, dedication and perseverance. We need to be positive and be supportive of each other and I as your leader do not expect failure but for all men of this division to rise up to the challenge ahead."

At a police parade yesterday at Subrail Park, SSP Nakauyaca reminded his team that in achieving the goals, they needed to change their attitude.

"It's your attitude that makes us different from the rest," he said.

"Managers, you need to take a lead role and be of exemplary conduct as you expect your KPIs to be achieved.

"For 2017, the division has recorded five cases of complaints against police services and I do not wish nor prefer this number to increase."

SSP Nakauyaca told his team to perform their duties diligently.








