/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard a tale about a colleague who was admitted in hospital.

During visiting hours, work mates asked the sick colleague what the doctors had diagnosed him with and prescribed as medication.

The colleague told them about the diagnosis and the medications he was on, adding "but I think the beautiful nurses here in hospital are having just as much effect as the drugs.

Maybe I should stay admitted longer!"

His colleagues were left wondering whether there was a wrong diagnosis.