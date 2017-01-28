US Navy first port of call

/ Front page / News

SUVA hosted the guided-missile destroyer, USS Michael Murphy, as it made its first port of call when it arrived into the country yesterday.

The USS Michael Murphy is the 62nd ship of the Arleigh Burke class destroyers, and is in the country bringing a team of US Navy officers who will be providing free medical screening for members of the public today.

Commander Bob Heeley said the ship departed from its base at Pearl Harbour, Hawaii two weeks ago and was on its Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) deployment.

The ship is named after the late US Navy SEAL officer Lieutenant Michael Murphy who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honour for his actions during the war in Afghanistan.

The report behind the deaths of Lt Murphy and three other members of his SEAL team was retold in the Hollywood movie Lone Survivor adapted from the non-fiction book of the same name.

A 15-member team from the ship also took time out to visit the residents of Samabula Senior Citizen Home for a clean-up campaign.

Team leader, navy officer Jerrica Johnson said visiting the Home was part of the group's commitment to Fiji.

"It is an honour to be here and to witness the Fijian culture and to see the people. This is part of our work in partnership with Pacific communities," Ms Johnson said.

"It was the people at the US Embassy that told us of this place and we're excited to be around you all."

At a reception on board the vessel last night, Cdr Bob Heeley said it was an honour for the warship and crew to be in Fiji.

"This is our first port of call of this deployment and all 350 members of the crew are excited to be here and we look forward to the adventures ahead."

United States (US) ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin said the ship was the sixth vessel to visit Fiji in the last year-and-a-half, and was the second guided missile destroyer to arrive into the country.

"The ship is supporting activities which is dedicated to advancing maritime security and is an investment the US and island nations have in protecting our shared neighbourhood, the Pacific."

USS Michael Murphy is expected to depart Suva tomorrow.