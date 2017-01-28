We can make a real difference, says Clark

/ Front page / News

NEWLY-appointed Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark is optimistic of the prospects of our local sugar industry which has suffered successive multimillion dollar losses in recent years.

"What I saw in the Fijian sugar industry is great opportunity," he said.

"It has fallen unfortunately into a fairly low level for whatever reason.

"And the ability to apply my experience and my background to this opportunity seemed significant to me.

"I believe we can make a real difference."

Mr Clark added that it was still early days yet and he would have to learn about the peculiarities of the Fiji sugar sector and how each of the stakeholders fit into the whole scheme of things before making any decisions or statements.

"I haven't been here long and I've still got to understand a bit more of the dynamic but what I see is all the key pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that can be put together to create a very nice picture.

"So that was the stimulation and I would really like to end my career on a high and look back with satisfaction and say I've contributed something to an industry that I have been very close to and that's dear to my heart."

The miller suffered losses of $19.3 million in 2006, $36.8m in 2009 and its biggest loss so far of $175.1m in 2010.

Last year, the corporation suffered yet another loss of $31m and production has plummeted by 50 per cent.

In the '80s and '90s, the industry boasted cane production of four million tonnes but over the past five years production has not gone over two million tonnes because of labour shortage issues, farmer disillusionment, inclement weather and natural disasters.

Despite the precarious position of the FSC and the industry in general, Mr Clark — a Zimbabwe-born sugar expert with 35 years of experience under his belt — made a conscious decision to take the CEO role in Fiji. While many observers and political parties have prophesied the demise of the sugar industry in the next few years, Mr Clark shares Government's optimism that things can be turned around.

Mr Clark has more than thirty years experience in the African agro-processing industry — from sugar and other production right through to marketing and all aspects of the agriculture business.

He is a past chief executive officer of Illovo Sugar Ltd, the largest sugar producer in Africa, and has extensive knowledge and experience of primary agriculture and the processing of food products for local and export markets.