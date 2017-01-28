US-Fiji relations 'intact'

/ Front page / News

US President Donald Trump's views on climate change will not have an impact on US-funded climate change programs in the region.

US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin told this newspaper the US "will remain committed to strengthening its co-operation between Fiji and the Pacific despite the changes made to its Government administration and President".

"These are early days of the new administration and climate change policies are just beginning to take shape," she said.

"Even as the administration develops specific policies, it has clearly stated that protecting clean air and clean water, conserving natural habitats, and preserving natural resources will remain a high priority.

"There has been no announcement about withdrawing from any previously made environmental agreements."

Ms Cefkin said with the Pacific American Climate Fund (PACAM), the embassy was able to launch a new grant to support work in Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands.

"And the four PACAM grants, totalling nearly $US1.6 million, approximately $F3.2 million, awarded to groups in Fiji remain ongoing."

She also responded to questions stemming from the executive order by Mr Trump earlier this week regarding illegal immigrants.

"Regarding immigration, the efforts of the Trump administration are focused on addressing illegal immigration and enforcing border control," she said.

"There have been no changes to the current immigrant and non-immigrant visa application process.

"The US is a Pacific nation. Our friendship with Fiji and the other Pacific Island nations is deep and abiding. We will remain committed to strengthening our co-operation in areas of mutual interest."

Earlier this week, Mr Trump signed the "Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements" executive order, delivering one of his campaign promises to build a wall along the southern border of Mexico.

The second executive order, "Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States", was designed to enhance the enforcement of immigration laws within the US. The order calls for prioritising the deportation of undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of any criminal offence, have been charged with any criminal offence and have committed acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offence.