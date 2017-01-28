Health Ministry to monitor school canteens

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nurse Asinate Saleivalu conducts a health check on Fane Bale during the launch of the Courts National Fitness Month in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Ministry of Health will work closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure the school canteen policy is enforced this year.

Health Minister Rosy Abkar said the worrying factor was that the youngest diabetic patient in the country was a 12-year-old.

"The growing rates of NCDs is also a concern for our families in Fiji, the youngest diabetes patient being a 12-year-old child," Ms Akbar said.

"As such, health promotion and health literacy also remain a top priority for the ministry. We are targeting schoolchildren to become ambassadors of heath."

Ms Akbar said the school health policy, which was launched last year, would also touch on the school canteen policy. She said the ministry would be strict on items and produce sold at school canteens.

"That is something the ministry is going to vigorously pursue, to see the school canteens sell nutritious food. And we are appealing to the school canteen to sell nutritious food and not to choose profit over the health of our children," she said.

"Cut out on all the junk food."

She said the step up from promoting healthy schoolchildren is providing them with nutritious meals. Ms Akbar said the ministry was also appealing to teachers to help educate children on the importance of eating healthy meals and exercising.