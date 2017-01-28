7s for now

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jasa Veremalua runs away with the ball during a recovery session at the Worser Bay Beach in Wellington, New Zealand yesterday. Fiji plays Australia at 10.46am. More reports and pictures in SPORTS. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE honour of representing Fiji on the world stage and his passion for 7s rugby have stopped Jasa Veremalua from taking up lucrative rugby offers.

A vital member of the Rio Olympics gold medal winning Fiji 7s team, Veremalua yesterday confirmed he was committed to Fiji 7s throughout this year's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The soft-spoken Nadroga native said wearing the famous white shirt with the coconut tree emblem on his chest would always be cherished throughout his life. And since he still has the opportunity of wearing his favourite rugby jumper again this year, he said he would give his best for his loved ones and for the country. He said his immediate goal was to contribute positively to the team this weekend in their bid to end Fiji's seven-year Wellington title drought.

Last year he was approached by Stade Toulousain in the France Top 14 competition with interest also from other leading clubs in England and New Zealand.

"I am committed to Fiji 7s for this series despite being offered lucrative rugby contracts overseas," said Veremalua.

"Since I still have the opportunity to represent my country I will grab it with both hands and give my best for all at home and the people of Fiji.

"I have been offered lucrative rugby contracts before and after the Rio Olympics but I still have the heart to play rugby 7s for my country."

Veremalua said he would consider the option of playing overseas at the end of this year's 7s series.

"At the moment my focus is to help the team do well in this rebuilding stage."

The 29-year-old said the Wellington 7s title had evaded him in the past two years and his target was to give his best to help his team win the event.

He said the competition was getting tougher each year but was confident his team would combine well to deliver the goods.

"This is my third time here in the Wellington 7s and I will play to my best to help the team do well."

"I have faith in this team and I am confident we will do well," Veremalua added.

Veremalua made his debut in the world 7s series in 2013 and was named the 2016 DHL Impact Player and also included in the World 7s Dream Team for 2015/2016.

He was a member of the Fiji 7s team that won the world 7s series title for two consecutive years and his major achievement was the gold medal win in the Rio Olympics.