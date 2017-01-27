Fiji Time: 10:43 PM on Friday 27 January

Youths get business awards

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 7:44PM SIX youths from the Central Eastern division will receive entrepreneurial awards for having run successful businesses this past year.

A project by the Ministry of Youth and Sports helped young entrepreneurs start their own businesses with the aim of achieving $30,000 per year.

The awards ceremony which was the conclusion of a two day-conference which taught youths to contribute to Fiji�s economy was closed tonight by Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou.

