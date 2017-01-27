Youths get business awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths from the CMF Veisari Youth Ministry and Club during the Ministry of Youth and Sports Central/ Eastern Divisional Youth Awards night at the Civic Centre hall in Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 7:44PM SIX youths from the Central Eastern division will receive entrepreneurial awards for having run successful businesses this past year.

A project by the Ministry of Youth and Sports helped young entrepreneurs start their own businesses with the aim of achieving $30,000 per year.

The awards ceremony which was the conclusion of a two day-conference which taught youths to contribute to Fiji�s economy was closed tonight by Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou.

The event is underway at the Suva Civic Centre.