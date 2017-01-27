Pleass banks on chief

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:39PM WITH their new facility opening soon, Pleass Global Ltd believes the appointment of its new chief operating officer will strengthen the senior management section of the company.

Company chairman Warwick Pleass said: �The new production lines will bring many efficiencies and benefits to the company but will introduce new technologies and complexity to the business and Stefan is well suited to manage that transition.�

He said the company�s new COO Stefan Ali had more than 30 years of experience, working across Fiji�s business sectors including computer retail, publishing and printing, web development and most recently telecommunications, networking, and security.

Mr Pleass said the COO role was a critical element of the company�s strategic growth plans.

He said the company was well placed for strong performance in the years ahead with premium quality products such as our market leader VaiWai� Natural Artesian Water and market-leading brands and he was pleased to see the senior management of the company evolving and adapting to manage the

