Organic farming potential growing

Update: 7:35PM WHILE organic farming is a niche area in Fiji, there is a huge potential in the international market which relevant agriculture stakeholders are looking to harness.

And Government has already started with preliminary discussions in further developing this with intentions to fully tap into organic farming.

For the Fiji Development Bank, efforts are being put towards developing new lending policies specifically designed for organic farming.

This is good news for existing or potential organic farmers looking towards increasing and enhancing their production methods in this lucrative market.

FDB chief executive officer Deve Toganivalu said their increased participation would help create employment opportunities and enhance foreign exchange necessary for economic growth and prosperity.

"The organically grown product market has huge potential and the bank would like to encourage and grow this area so that farmers can adapt to sustainable and environmentally friendly ways to farm their produce for the local and overseas markets," he said.

Mr Toganivalu said continuous Government support towards tourism, sustainable energy, and climate change adaptation strategies would see new lending policies that would effectively grow the portfolio in these sectors and set new standards into global benchmarks.

Permanent secretary for Agriculture Jitendra Singh told this newspaper at a trade workshop on Wednesday that they were preparing to go into organic agriculture because of the forecast demand in the international market.

"We are now also trying to move into organic agricultural farming both on the crops and livestock. And there's a huge competitive advantage for us to export organic products," he said.

"They will be competitive in the market and these days, there is a very strong consciousness in the international community to consume health organic foods so people do not want to eat products that are added with chemicals."

In the case of Fiji, Mr Singh said it was quite competitive when exporters or farmers send products overseas because of the logistics involved.

He however outlined the ministry's efforts in strengthening the trade capacities of local farmers through their own programs and training.

"The farmers and exporters in Fiji need to understand the importing requirements of countries where we are exporting," he said.

"We have an agro marketing unit in the ministry which looks after linking these farmers to international markets to the extent of enhancing their capacities," he said.