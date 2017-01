/ Front page / News

Update: 7:26PM FORMER Suva and Navua midfielder Nathan Shivam is helping to coach Suva.

This was confirmed by Suva FA vice-president Ritesh Pratap.

Shivam´┐Żs performance will be assessed before he is appointed as the permanent coach.

Meanwhile, a new president will be elected at the Suva FA annual general meeting on Sunday which will be held at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa.