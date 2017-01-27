North development projects a government priority

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:10PM GOVERNMENT is committed to developing Vanua Levu as development projects unfold under the "Look North Policy", says Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu.

Speaking to stakeholders of the copra industry in Savusavu this afternoon, Mr Seruiratu said the construction of infrastructure like sealed main roads, electric power lines, piped water supply and upgrading of other roads proved of this commitment.

He also called on foreign and local investors to take advantage of the tax incentives placed on Vanua Levu aimed at enhancing investment.