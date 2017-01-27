Rape suspect acquited

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:07PM A SECURITY officer who was initially charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault was acquitted of the charges by the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Josaia Dau smiled with excitement after Justice Achala Wengappuli delivered his judgement.

Justice Wengappuli concurred with the unanimous opinions of the three assessors who had also found Mr Dau not guilty to the three charges.

He said the Prosecution had failed to discharge its evidentiary burden to the required level following admissions by the complainant in her evidence that she had not been raped.



