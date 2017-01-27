Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rape suspect acquited

AQELA SUSU
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 5:07PM A SECURITY officer who was initially charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault was acquitted of the charges by the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Josaia Dau smiled with excitement after Justice Achala Wengappuli delivered his judgement.

Justice Wengappuli concurred with the unanimous opinions of the three assessors who had also found Mr Dau not guilty to the three charges.

He said the Prosecution had failed to discharge its evidentiary burden to the required level following admissions by the complainant in her evidence that she had not been raped.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. Out of 2018 poll
  6. NFP request denied
  7. Ministry probes death
  8. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  9. SODELPA launches online survey
  10. Historical event for Kadavu

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)