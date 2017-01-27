Dravo hosts island breeze rugby

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:00PM THE village of Dravo in Tailevu hosted the members of the Island Breeze Rugby Plus program yesterday.

The team was helping the village youths to make better decisions in life using their rugby talents or investing into the entrepreneurship enterprise for a suitable livelihood.

There are other similar plans mapped out for the people of Ovalau and Ra in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the village's old gym will be turned into a cooperative shop in the next six months while the farming arrangement.




