Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Friday 27 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

EU project to encourage active citizenship ends

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 4:58PM A PROJECT funded by European Union known as Strengthening Citizen Engagement in Fiji Initiative (SCEFI) ended yesterday.

On the same occasion a short documentary on the citizen's engagement in SCEFI was launched.

SCEFI was set up to ensure the active participation of citizens in Fiji's national development and policy making process and the empowerment of communities through capacity building programs. 

European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs said SCEFI was all about giving the community groups a voice.

"An empowered civil society is a crucial component of any democratic system and it is an asset in itself," he said. 

SCEFI was carried out by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) around the 14 provinces in Fiji and the Island of Rotuma. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ravouvou back in the fold
  2. Firm stand
  3. Wife denies husband did wrong in rape trial
  4. Cousins in search of better life opportunities
  5. Out of 2018 poll
  6. NFP request denied
  7. Ministry probes death
  8. Karan warns field officers against giving false info
  9. SODELPA launches online survey
  10. Historical event for Kadavu

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  3. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  5. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  6. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  8. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  9. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  10. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)