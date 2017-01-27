EU project to encourage active citizenship ends

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image His Excellency President of the Republic of Fiji, Major General (Ret?d) Jioji Konousi Konrote and the EU Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs. Picture: EU/Supplied

Update: 4:58PM A PROJECT funded by European Union known as Strengthening Citizen Engagement in Fiji Initiative (SCEFI) ended yesterday.

On the same occasion a short documentary on the citizen's engagement in SCEFI was launched.

SCEFI was set up to ensure the active participation of citizens in Fiji's national development and policy making process and the empowerment of communities through capacity building programs.

European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs said SCEFI was all about giving the community groups a voice.

"An empowered civil society is a crucial component of any democratic system and it is an asset in itself," he said.

SCEFI was carried out by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) around the 14 provinces in Fiji and the Island of Rotuma.