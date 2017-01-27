Former finance admin officer convicted

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:56PM A FORMER chief administration officer of the Ministry of Finance was convicted by the Suva Magistrates court this morning.

Meli Lasekula Bitu, who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for one count of receiving a corrupt benefit and another count of false or misleading information appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili this morning for his judgment.

While delivering his judgment Mr Ratuvili found Bitu guilty on both counts of corruption related offences.

The matter has been adjourned to February 27, 2017 for mitigation and sentencing.