Collective agreements must not be breached

Update: 4:55PM BOTH parties to any collective agreement must adhere to the terms and conditions set out within the agreement that has been agreed upon collectively.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Hon. Jone Usamate whilst receiving queries from trade unions on issues relating to the breaching of collective agreements.

In order to enter into a collective agreement, the duty of good faith requires a registered trade union and an employer to bargain for a collective agreement.

"They must meet each other from time to time for the purpose of bargaining and must consider proposals made by each other," Minister Usamate said.