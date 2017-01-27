Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Friday 27 January

QVS grand opening tomorrow

LICE MOVONO
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 4:51PM JUST over a month away from the first year anniversary of Tropical Cyclone Winston, one of the most visible victims of the disaster will finally be reopened.

Queen Victoria School in Matavatucou, Tailevu, home to more than 800 students between year 9 and 12 will begin school after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opens the renovated buildings tomorrow.

QVS lay directly in the path of TC Winston where it made landfall on Viti Levu.

According to the Ministry of Information the school will be reopened at 10.30am tomorrow although the returning and current students of QVS had been enrolled this past week.

The school, established more than 100 years ago with the objective of educating boys from noble families was rebuilt with the aid of the Indonesian Military after its government took ownership of the renovations under the Fijian governments adopt a school programme. 

Old scholars of the school and officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces also aided in reconstruction of QVS.








