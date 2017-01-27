Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Friday 27 January

Rape suspect couple plead not guilty

AQELA SUSU
Friday, January 27, 2017

Update: 4:39PM A COUPLE charged in relation to the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nasinu in August last year pleaded not guilty to the charges at the High Court in Suva today.

The 60-year-old woman is charged with one count of aiding and abetting while her 60-year-old husband is charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecently annoying a person and one count of sexual assault.

The two appeared before Justice Salesi Temo today.

The offences took place between August 1 and August 31, last year.

The charges were read out to both accused persons to which they indicated they understood and pleaded not guilty to.

Bail has been extended for the woman while her husband has been further remanded in custody.

They will reappear in court on February 17.









